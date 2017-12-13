(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Special Operations Chief to Discuss Global Cyber Ops

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2017

    Army Gen. Raymond A. Thomas III, commander of U.S. Special Operations Command, is slated to speak at the Association of the United States Army hot topic event in Arlington, Va., Dec. 13, 2017. AUSA's hot topic event focuses on discussing cyber operations and their strategic impact in the modern world.

    Date Taken: 12.13.2017
    Date Posted: 12.13.2017 12:39
    Category: Briefings
