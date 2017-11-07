(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Service Members tasted Vegemite

    ROCKHAMPTON, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.11.2017

    Video by Tom Conning 

    122nd Public Affairs Operations Center

    U.S. Service Members taste an Australian delicacy ... VEGEMITE ... during Exercise Talisman Saber 2017. Tasting other countries' food is one of the key ways that troops take advantage of serving overseas.

    Date Taken: 07.11.2017
    Date Posted: 12.13.2017 12:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 573099
    VIRIN: 170711-O-EZ675-888
    Filename: DOD_105172056
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: ROCKHAMPTON, QLD, AU 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Service Members tasted Vegemite, by Tom Conning, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vegemite

