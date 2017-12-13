(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    National Guard's 381st Birthday Video - Arkansas National Guard

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2017

    Video by Spc. Stephen Wright 

    Arkansas Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion

    On December 13th, 1636, America's oldest land force emerged to defend the values of its citizens. The National Guard has been there during wartime and peacetime, assisting citizens during times of hardship due to natural disaster.

    (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Stephen M. Wright)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2017
    Date Posted: 12.13.2017 11:57
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 573090
    VIRIN: 171213-Z-WE055-001
    Filename: DOD_105172011
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US 
    Hometown: EL DORADO, AR, US
    Hometown: FORT SMITH, AR, US
    Hometown: JONESBORO, AR, US
    Hometown: LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
    Hometown: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
    Hometown: TEXARKANA, AR, US
    Hometown: WEST MEMPHIS, AR, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard's 381st Birthday Video - Arkansas National Guard, by SPC Stephen Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Guard
    Little Rock
    Birthday
    IBCT
    Recruit
    Enlisted
    National Guard Birthday
    Recruiter
    PAO
    Arkansas National Guard
    39th IBCT
    Public Affairs
    NG
    Infantry
    Army
    National Guard
    Arkansas
    Recruiting
    Brigade Combat Team
    North Little Rock
    39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    Malvern
    ARNG
    Always Ready
    Always There
    Stephen Wright
    Recruiting and Retention Battalion
    Private
    Guard Birthday
    AR ARNG
    381st
    Spc. Stephen M. Wright
    381

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT