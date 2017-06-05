(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    From Motorcycle Accident To Wounded Warrior Games

    CA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Walters 

    Defense Media Activity-Navy Production

    Construction Electrician 2nd Class Alan Thomas was stationed in Rota, Spain, when the unthinkable happened in spring 2015. As Thomas was riding his street bike, a Honda CBR1000, he unexpectedly met a car driving on his side of the road. The accident left his right leg, below the knee, mangled to the point where the doctors amputated below his knee. Once he recovered, he signed up for the 2017 Wounded Warrior Games.
    (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua E. Walters, Defense Media Activity)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2017
    Date Posted: 12.13.2017 12:47
    Seabee
    2017 Wounded Warrior Games
    Counstruction Electrician

