From Motorcycle Accident To Wounded Warrior Games

Construction Electrician 2nd Class Alan Thomas was stationed in Rota, Spain, when the unthinkable happened in spring 2015. As Thomas was riding his street bike, a Honda CBR1000, he unexpectedly met a car driving on his side of the road. The accident left his right leg, below the knee, mangled to the point where the doctors amputated below his knee. Once he recovered, he signed up for the 2017 Wounded Warrior Games.

(U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua E. Walters, Defense Media Activity)