Seabees go through their field training exercise (FTX) in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert R. Sanchez/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2017 12:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|573032
|VIRIN:
|170310-N-OQ305-001
|Filename:
|DOD_105171881
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|LA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Stuck in the Mud, by PO1 Robert Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT