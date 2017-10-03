(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Stuck in the Mud

    LA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Sanchez 

    Defense Media Activity-Navy Production

    Seabees go through their field training exercise (FTX) in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert R. Sanchez/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2017
    Date Posted: 12.13.2017 12:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 573032
    VIRIN: 170310-N-OQ305-001
    Filename: DOD_105171881
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: LA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stuck in the Mud, by PO1 Robert Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    seabees
    FTX
    firefight
    construction
    training
    M4 rifles

