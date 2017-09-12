10th Combat Aviation Brigade was honored to have Aviators from 1-10 Attack Reconnaissance Battalion "Dragons" provide air support for the flyover during the recent Army vs. Navy game. As you may know, 10th Mountain Division was featured on the West Point - The U.S. Military Academy jerseys and the U.S. Army team won following our flyover pregame (due to weather)--we're not suggesting these things are related, we're flat out saying it. Great job to the Army West Point Athletics team on an outstanding victory! Until next year, Go Army! Beat Navy!
(U.S. Army video by Spc. Thomas Scaggs)
Portion of video courtesy of ESPN College Gameday
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2017 10:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|573023
|VIRIN:
|171209-A-TZ475-482
|Filename:
|DOD_105171812
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 10th CAB Provides Flyover for Army vs. Navy game 2017, by SPC Thomas Scaggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT