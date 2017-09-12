(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    10th CAB Provides Flyover for Army vs. Navy game 2017

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.09.2017

    Video by Spc. Thomas Scaggs 

    10th Combat Aviation Brigade

    10th Combat Aviation Brigade was honored to have Aviators from 1-10 Attack Reconnaissance Battalion "Dragons"​ provide air support for the flyover during the recent Army vs. Navy game. As you may know, 10th Mountain Division​ was featured on the West Point - The U.S. Military Academy​ jerseys and the U.S. Army​ team won following our flyover pregame (due to weather)--we're not suggesting these things are related, we're flat out saying it. Great job to the Army West Point Athletics​ team on an outstanding victory! Until next year, Go Army! Beat Navy!

    (U.S. Army video by Spc. Thomas Scaggs)

    Portion of video courtesy of ESPN College Gameday

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2017
    Date Posted: 12.13.2017 10:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 573023
    VIRIN: 171209-A-TZ475-482
    Filename: DOD_105171812
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th CAB Provides Flyover for Army vs. Navy game 2017, by SPC Thomas Scaggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Football
    10th Mountain Division
    Army vs. Navy
    West Point
    10th Combat Aviation Brigade
    10th CAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT