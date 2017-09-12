10th CAB Provides Flyover for Army vs. Navy game 2017

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



10th Combat Aviation Brigade was honored to have Aviators from 1-10 Attack Reconnaissance Battalion "Dragons"​ provide air support for the flyover during the recent Army vs. Navy game. As you may know, 10th Mountain Division​ was featured on the West Point - The U.S. Military Academy​ jerseys and the U.S. Army​ team won following our flyover pregame (due to weather)--we're not suggesting these things are related, we're flat out saying it. Great job to the Army West Point Athletics​ team on an outstanding victory! Until next year, Go Army! Beat Navy!



(U.S. Army video by Spc. Thomas Scaggs)



Portion of video courtesy of ESPN College Gameday