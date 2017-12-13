Master Sgt. Anthony Cunningham Gives a shoutout to his friends and family back in Atlanta this holiday season.
New Years Holiday Season
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2017 07:34
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|572930
|VIRIN:
|171213-F-NW664-801
|Filename:
|DOD_105171164
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Hometown:
|ATLANTA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Master Sgt. Anthony Cunningham, by TSgt Kurt Mintz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT