    Senior Enlisted Symposium

    NAPOLI, ITALY

    09.20.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class austin ingram 

    American Forces Network Superstation Naples

    U.S. 6th fleet just hosted the 2017 Eurasia Partnership Senior Non-commissioned Officer Development Symposium with the goal was to discuss best practices and to share knowledge among partners. The workshop will be facilitated by an instructor from the Senior Enlisted Academy, EUCOM FLTCM Cris Addington, and FLTCM Raymond Kemp.

    6th fleet
    us navy
    mc2 austin ingram

