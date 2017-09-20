Senior Enlisted Symposium

U.S. 6th fleet just hosted the 2017 Eurasia Partnership Senior Non-commissioned Officer Development Symposium with the goal was to discuss best practices and to share knowledge among partners. The workshop will be facilitated by an instructor from the Senior Enlisted Academy, EUCOM FLTCM Cris Addington, and FLTCM Raymond Kemp.
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2017 05:47
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|NAPOLI, IT
