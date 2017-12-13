(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS John S. McCain Offload from MV Treasure

    YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JAPAN

    12.13.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Joshua Mortensen 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element Japan

    TOKYO BAY, Japan (DEC. 13, 2017) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) is lowered from the heavy lift transport MV Treasure and moored pier side at Fleet Activities (FLEACT) Yokosuka. John S. McCain will undergo repairs at Ship Repair Facility – Japan Region Maintenance Center in Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Joshua Mortensen/Released)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2017
    Date Posted: 12.13.2017 04:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 572871
    VIRIN: 171213-N-XK398-007
    Filename: DOD_105171021
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John S. McCain Offload from MV Treasure, by PO3 Joshua Mortensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS John S. McCain

