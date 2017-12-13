C-130 crews from Japan, Australia and the U.S. work together for a holiday tradition in Guam and service members embrace new cultures during Exercise Yama Sakura.
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2017 02:46
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|572851
|VIRIN:
|171213-M-DL860-700
|Filename:
|DOD_105170938
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Newsbreak for December 13, 2017, by Sgt Devin Phommachanh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT