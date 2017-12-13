(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific Newsbreak for December 13, 2017

    JAPAN

    12.13.2017

    Video by Sgt. Devin Phommachanh 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    C-130 crews from Japan, Australia and the U.S. work together for a holiday tradition in Guam and service members embrace new cultures during Exercise Yama Sakura.

    VIDEO INFO

    Location: JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Newsbreak for December 13, 2017, by Sgt Devin Phommachanh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

