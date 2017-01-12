John Usana sends a holiday greetings to family to Guam.
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2017 23:20
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|572808
|VIRIN:
|171201-A-HP734-000
|Filename:
|DOD_105168954
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|GUAM, MO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SPC John Usana, by Luis Casale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT