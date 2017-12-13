Iwakuni Welcomes 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, aboard the high-speed transport United States Navy Ship Guam (HST1) pull into the harbor at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 7, 2017. The Headquarters Squadron and Echo Company Marines stopped at MCAS Iwakuni while in transit to participate in exercise Forest Light. MCAS Iwakuni is the only Marine Corps instillation that offers airport and seaport capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cp. Marcus Campbell)