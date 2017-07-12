554 Red Horse PRTC Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

The 554 Red Horse Squadron held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil the new Pacific Region Training Center at Andersen Air Force Base's Northwest Field.
Interviews:
MSgt Raymond Worley- NCOIC of the Electrical Shop
MSgt Brandon Behee- NCOIC Water and Fuels Systems Maintenance
A1C Anthony Williams- 554 Red Horse Structural Journeyman
