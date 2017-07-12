(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    554 Red Horse PRTC Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GUAM

    12.07.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Robert Mason 

    Andersen Air Force Base, Guam

    The 554 Red Horse Squadron held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil the new Pacific Region Training Center at Andersen Air Force Base's Northwest Field.

    Interviews:
    MSgt Raymond Worley- NCOIC of the Electrical Shop
    MSgt Brandon Behee- NCOIC Water and Fuels Systems Maintenance
    A1C Anthony Williams- 554 Red Horse Structural Journeyman

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2017
    Date Posted: 12.12.2017 23:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 572789
    VIRIN: 171213-F-AY741-001
    Filename: DOD_105168836
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 554 Red Horse PRTC Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, by SrA Robert Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Guam
    Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
    U.S. Air Force
    United States of America
    Pacific Region Training Center
    554 Red Horse Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT