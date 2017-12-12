OkiAdventure - Ryukyu Lantern Festival

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Time for another #okiadventure!



This week we headed down to Murasaki Mura to enjoy the Ryukyu Lantern Festival. If you want to check it out as well, it's going on until February 25th. Be sure to also vote for your favorite lantern while you're there.