Time for another #okiadventure!
This week we headed down to Murasaki Mura to enjoy the Ryukyu Lantern Festival. If you want to check it out as well, it's going on until February 25th. Be sure to also vote for your favorite lantern while you're there.
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2017 20:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|572775
|VIRIN:
|171212-M-CV159-704
|Filename:
|DOD_105168765
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, OkiAdventure - Ryukyu Lantern Festival, by LCpl Michael DeLoach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT