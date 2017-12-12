(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    OkiAdventure - Ryukyu Lantern Festival

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.12.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Michael DeLoach 

    American Forces Network Okinawa

    Time for another #okiadventure!

    This week we headed down to Murasaki Mura to enjoy the Ryukyu Lantern Festival. If you want to check it out as well, it's going on until February 25th. Be sure to also vote for your favorite lantern while you're there.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2017
    Date Posted: 12.12.2017 20:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 572775
    VIRIN: 171212-M-CV159-704
    Filename: DOD_105168765
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OkiAdventure - Ryukyu Lantern Festival, by LCpl Michael DeLoach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    American Forces Network
    AFN Okinawa
    Ryukyu Lantern Festival

