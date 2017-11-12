(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Meet the M249

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2017

    Video by Pfc. Arielle Lugtu 

    222nd Broadcast Operations Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Troop List Unit soldiers qualify on the M249 light machine gun at Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif., during Operation Cold Steel II.

    TAGS

    M19
    FORSCOM
    1st Army
    machine gun
    testing
    M2
    M240B
    U.S. Army Reserve
    U.S. Army Forces Command
    validation
    evaluation
    California
    Army Reserve
    U.S. Army
    USAR
    M249
    Fort Hunter Liggett
    84th Training Command
    federal reserve
    training events
    operational reserve
    gunnery range
    Army Total Force
    crew-served weapons qualification
    gunnery table
    Operation Cold Steel
    America’s Army Reserve
    fight fast
    Cold Steel II
    Operation Cold Steel II
    79thTheater Sustainment Command
    Ready Force X
    RFX

