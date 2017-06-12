Civilian Aircraft Omega Tanker C-707 conducts an aerial refueling flight off the coast of San Diego, Calif., Dec. 6, 2017. Omega Aerial Refueling Services provided air-to-air refueling to multiple units in a joint effort to improve air refueling readiness in support of Winter Fury 18.
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2017 18:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|572749
|VIRIN:
|171206-M-DP657-001
|Filename:
|DOD_105168595
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Refueling Omega Tanker C-707, by Cpl Charnelle Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT