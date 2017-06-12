(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Refueling Omega Tanker C-707

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.06.2017

    Video by Cpl. Charnelle Smith 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar / 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    Civilian Aircraft Omega Tanker C-707 conducts an aerial refueling flight off the coast of San Diego, Calif., Dec. 6, 2017. Omega Aerial Refueling Services provided air-to-air refueling to multiple units in a joint effort to improve air refueling readiness in support of Winter Fury 18.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2017
    Date Posted: 12.12.2017 18:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 572749
    VIRIN: 171206-M-DP657-001
    Filename: DOD_105168595
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Refueling Omega Tanker C-707, by Cpl Charnelle Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air Refueling Omega Tanker C-707 Winter Fury Miramar California

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT