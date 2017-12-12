(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    1st Lt. Leah Pollard Recognized As Camp Pendleton Female Athlete Of The Year

    UNITED STATES

    12.12.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Lukas Kalinauskas 

    Marine Corps Installations West - Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    1st Lt. Leah Pollard was recognized as the Camp Pendleton Female Athlete of the Year on Dec. 6, 2017. Pollard participated in the High Intensity Tactical Training Athlete Championship where she placed fourth against all female competitors. Her passion for fitness has carried over from her childhood into her career as a Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Lukas Kalinauskas.)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2017
    Date Posted: 12.12.2017 19:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 572746
    VIRIN: 171212-M-GL893-681
    Filename: DOD_105168592
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

