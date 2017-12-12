1st Lt. Leah Pollard was recognized as the Camp Pendleton Female Athlete of the Year on Dec. 6, 2017. Pollard participated in the High Intensity Tactical Training Athlete Championship where she placed fourth against all female competitors. Her passion for fitness has carried over from her childhood into her career as a Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Lukas Kalinauskas.)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2017 19:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|572746
|VIRIN:
|171212-M-GL893-681
|Filename:
|DOD_105168592
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 1st Lt. Leah Pollard Recognized As Camp Pendleton Female Athlete Of The Year, by LCpl Lukas Kalinauskas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT