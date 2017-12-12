(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Wright Brother's Day

    UNITED STATES

    12.12.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Lukas Kalinauskas 

    Marine Corps Installations West - Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    After countless experiments and failed attempts around the world to make powered aircraft fly, the Wright Brothers achieved this feat on December 17th, 1903. That windy morning on the beach at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, Orville Wright took off on the first successful powered flight using their invention, the Wright Flyer. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Lukas Kalinauskas.)

