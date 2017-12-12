Wright Brother's Day

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



After countless experiments and failed attempts around the world to make powered aircraft fly, the Wright Brothers achieved this feat on December 17th, 1903. That windy morning on the beach at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, Orville Wright took off on the first successful powered flight using their invention, the Wright Flyer. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Lukas Kalinauskas.)