After countless experiments and failed attempts around the world to make powered aircraft fly, the Wright Brothers achieved this feat on December 17th, 1903. That windy morning on the beach at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, Orville Wright took off on the first successful powered flight using their invention, the Wright Flyer. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Lukas Kalinauskas.)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2017 19:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|572743
|VIRIN:
|171212-M-GL893-530
|Filename:
|DOD_105168589
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Wright Brother's Day, by LCpl Lukas Kalinauskas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT