AETC First Faces SSgt. Traylin Cleveland

Staff Sgt. Traylin Cleveland, 82nd Aerospace Medicine Squadron dental radiology NCO in Charge at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, talks about his journey and struggles that led him into the United States Air Force.



"First Faces" began several years ago with chaplains from throughout the Air Education and Training Command nominating Airmen from individual wings. Today, the program has expanded and includes a partnership between the chaplain's and public affairs offices, in order to reach a wider audience. Each Airman's story is a powerful way to infuse hope and build resilience. Airpower Starts Here!