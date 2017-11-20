(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AETC First Faces SSgt. Traylin Cleveland

    SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kyle Gese 

    82nd Training Wing /PA

    Staff Sgt. Traylin Cleveland, 82nd Aerospace Medicine Squadron dental radiology NCO in Charge at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, talks about his journey and struggles that led him into the United States Air Force.

    "First Faces" began several years ago with chaplains from throughout the Air Education and Training Command nominating Airmen from individual wings. Today, the program has expanded and includes a partnership between the chaplain's and public affairs offices, in order to reach a wider audience. Each Airman's story is a powerful way to infuse hope and build resilience. Airpower Starts Here!

    Date Taken: 11.20.2017
    Date Posted: 12.12.2017 17:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 572731
    VIRIN: 171120-F-OP138-0001
    Filename: DOD_105168253
    Length: 00:04:44
    Location: SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Hometown: FORT WORTH, TX, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AETC First Faces SSgt. Traylin Cleveland, by SSgt Kyle Gese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mental Health
    Stress
    Spirituality
    Spiritual
    Wellness
    Adversity
    Wellbeing
    Resiliency
    Resilience
    Fort Worth
    Sheppard Air Force Base
    Sheppard AFB
    Texas
    Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    Wichita Falls
    Sheppard
    Spiritual Fitness
    Air Education and Training Command
    AETC
    Mindfulness
    Comprehensive Airmen Fitness
    Mental Fitness
    Mindset
    Self-Awareness
    Overcoming Challenges
    First Faces
    Whole Airman Concept

