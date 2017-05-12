Maj. Gen. Timothy Reisch, SDNG adjutant general and Command Sgt. Maj. Jim Hoekman, SDNG senior enlisted leader, send their holiday greetings and wishes to service members of the South Dakota National Guard on land and abroad.
Released by the SD National Guard Public Affairs Office.
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2017 19:50
|Category:
|Greetings
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|RAPID CITY, SD, US
This work, Holiday Greetings from the SD Adjutant General and Command Sergeant Major v.2, by SGT Austin Pearce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
