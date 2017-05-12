(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Holiday Greetings from the SD Adjutant General and Command Sergeant Major v.2

    RAPID CITY, SD, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2017

    Video by Sgt. Austin Pearce 

    South Dakota National Guard Public Affairs   

    Maj. Gen. Timothy Reisch, SDNG adjutant general and Command Sgt. Maj. Jim Hoekman, SDNG senior enlisted leader, send their holiday greetings and wishes to service members of the South Dakota National Guard on land and abroad.
    Released by the SD National Guard Public Affairs Office.

    Date Taken: 12.05.2017
    Date Posted: 12.12.2017 19:50
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 572721
    VIRIN: 171205-Z-TW084-004
    Filename: DOD_105168171
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: RAPID CITY, SD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holiday Greetings from the SD Adjutant General and Command Sergeant Major v.2, by SGT Austin Pearce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

