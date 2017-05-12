South Dakota Governor Dennis Daugaard and First Lady Linda Daugaard send their holiday greetings and wishes to service members of the South Dakota National Guard on land and abroad.
Released by the SD National Guard Public Affairs Office.
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2017 19:50
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|572715
|VIRIN:
|171205-Z-TW084-002
|Filename:
|DOD_105168162
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|PIERRE, SD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Holiday Greetings from SD Gov. Dennis Daugaard, by SGT Austin Pearce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT