    Fort Carson Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2017

    Video by Sgt. Micah Merrill 

    14th Public Affairs Detachment

    Fort Carson MWR and the 4th Infantry Division host the annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony featuring the 4th Infantry Division Band at the Bill Reed Special Events Center, Fort Carson, Colorado, December 10, 2017. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Micah Merrill)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2017
    Date Posted: 12.12.2017 16:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 572707
    VIRIN: 171210-A-IU537-086
    Filename: DOD_105168028
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    Hometown: CHESAPEAKE, VA, US
    Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Carson Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony, by SGT Micah Merrill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    4ID
    MWR
    4th Infantry Division Band
    Holiday Lighting Ceremony

