Fort Carson MWR and the 4th Infantry Division host the annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony featuring the 4th Infantry Division Band at the Bill Reed Special Events Center, Fort Carson, Colorado, December 10, 2017. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Micah Merrill)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2017 16:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|572707
|VIRIN:
|171210-A-IU537-086
|Filename:
|DOD_105168028
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Hometown:
|CHESAPEAKE, VA, US
|Hometown:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fort Carson Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony, by SGT Micah Merrill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
