Sodexo chefs Pennie Jordan and Juan Benitez winners of the Marine Corps Installations-West 1st quarter Chef of the Quarter competition aboard Camp Pendleton, Calif, Dec. 6, 2017. The theme of the competition was holiday leftovers and the competitors were scored on food preparation, sanitation, presentation, and their dishes taste. (Marine Corps video by Sergeant Hector de Jesus)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2017 18:05
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|572702
|VIRIN:
|171207-M-PC554-003
|Filename:
|DOD_105167945
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Battle of the Leftovers, by Sgt Hector de Jesus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
