    Battle of the Leftovers

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2017

    Video by Sgt. Hector de Jesus 

    Marine Corps Installations West - Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    Sodexo chefs Pennie Jordan and Juan Benitez winners of the Marine Corps Installations-West 1st quarter Chef of the Quarter competition aboard Camp Pendleton, Calif, Dec. 6, 2017. The theme of the competition was holiday leftovers and the competitors were scored on food preparation, sanitation, presentation, and their dishes taste. (Marine Corps video by Sergeant Hector de Jesus)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2017
    Date Posted: 12.12.2017 18:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 572702
    VIRIN: 171207-M-PC554-003
    Filename: DOD_105167945
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
