Battle of the Leftovers

Sodexo chefs Pennie Jordan and Juan Benitez winners of the Marine Corps Installations-West 1st quarter Chef of the Quarter competition aboard Camp Pendleton, Calif, Dec. 6, 2017. The theme of the competition was holiday leftovers and the competitors were scored on food preparation, sanitation, presentation, and their dishes taste. (Marine Corps video by Sergeant Hector de Jesus)