Aviation Takes Aim

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/572690" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

During annual training for Detachment 1, Company C, 3rd Battalion, 142nd Aviation, pilots and crew chiefs trained on a M240B automative machine gun variant, M240H. The M240H is specifically designed to be mounted on a helicopter, and easily detached to be a hand carried weapon. After familiarizing themselves with the weapon, the pilots and crew chiefs geared up for safe, hands on training. The expansive ranges at Canadian Forces Base Gagetown, New Brunswick, Canada allow for the unit to conduct thorough, realizing training scenarios.