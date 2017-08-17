Aviation Takes Aim

During annual training for Detachment 1, Company C, 3rd Battalion, 142nd Aviation, pilots and crew chiefs trained on a M240B automative machine gun variant, M240H. The M240H is specifically designed to be mounted on a helicopter, and easily detached to be a hand carried weapon. After familiarizing themselves with the weapon, the pilots and crew chiefs geared up for safe, hands on training. The expansive ranges at Canadian Forces Base Gagetown, New Brunswick, Canada allow for the unit to conduct thorough, realizing training scenarios.
|08.17.2017
|12.12.2017 15:03
|Package
|572690
|170817-A-DZ458-981
|DOD_105167585
|00:01:02
|NB, CA
