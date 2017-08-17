(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Aviation Takes Aim

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NB, CANADA

    08.17.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alyson Pelletier 

    121st Public Affairs Detachment

    During annual training for Detachment 1, Company C, 3rd Battalion, 142nd Aviation, pilots and crew chiefs trained on a M240B automative machine gun variant, M240H. The M240H is specifically designed to be mounted on a helicopter, and easily detached to be a hand carried weapon. After familiarizing themselves with the weapon, the pilots and crew chiefs geared up for safe, hands on training. The expansive ranges at Canadian Forces Base Gagetown, New Brunswick, Canada allow for the unit to conduct thorough, realizing training scenarios.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2017
    Date Posted: 12.12.2017 15:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 572690
    VIRIN: 170817-A-DZ458-981
    Filename: DOD_105167585
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: NB, CA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aviation Takes Aim, by SSG Alyson Pelletier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Guard
    Canada
    Maine
    flying
    m240B
    helicopter
    weapons
    Army
    training
    aviation
    UH-60
    Maine Army National Guard
    M240H

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT