    National Guardsmen posture at FedEX field for the 58th Presidential Inauguration

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Elise Rich 

    131st Bomb Wing

    National Guardsmen posture at FedEX field for the 58th Presidential Inauguration

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    Date Posted: 12.12.2017 12:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 572649
    VIRIN: 170118-Z-LO006-456
    Filename: DOD_105167220
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guardsmen posture at FedEX field for the 58th Presidential Inauguration, by TSgt Elise Rich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Inauguration
    National Guard
    FedEx Field
    Washington DC
    Trump
    58th presidential inauguration
    President Trump

