    Coast Guard Cutter Midgett Christening Ceremony

    PASCAGOULA, MS, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Loumania Stewart 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters

    Coast Guard Cutter Midgett (WMSL 757) was christened by the ship's sponser, Jazania H. O'Neal during a ceremony, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, in Pascagoula, Miss., is the eighth ship in the Legend-class of Coast Guard National Security Cutters. The ship is named in honor of 10 members of the Midgett family who earned seven gold and three silver Lifesaving Medals for their heroic deeds and decades of service. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Loumania Stewart

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2017
    Date Posted: 12.12.2017 12:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 572647
    VIRIN: 171209-G-AT057-1001
    Filename: DOD_105167176
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: PASCAGOULA, MS, US 
    Web Views: 39
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Midgett Christening Ceremony, by PO2 Loumania Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NSC
    National Security Cutter
    coast Guard
    Pacific Area
    christening ceremony
    Midgett
    Ingalls

