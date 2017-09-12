Coast Guard Cutter Midgett Christening Ceremony

Coast Guard Cutter Midgett (WMSL 757) was christened by the ship's sponser, Jazania H. O'Neal during a ceremony, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, in Pascagoula, Miss., is the eighth ship in the Legend-class of Coast Guard National Security Cutters. The ship is named in honor of 10 members of the Midgett family who earned seven gold and three silver Lifesaving Medals for their heroic deeds and decades of service. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Loumania Stewart
