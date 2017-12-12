(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    All Hands Update: Headlines for December 12, 2017

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2017

    Video by Daniel Zaborowski 

    All Hands Update

    Four Changes You Need to Know about My Navy Portal, The Navy JAG Corps Turns 50

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2017
    Date Posted: 12.12.2017 11:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 572630
    VIRIN: 171212-N-WO545-001
    Filename: DOD_105166964
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All Hands Update: Headlines for December 12, 2017, by Daniel Zaborowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    JAG
    Judge Advocate General Corps
    DMA
    Defense Media Activity
    changes
    Navy
    Sailors
    50 years of service
    My Navy Portal
    MNP

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT