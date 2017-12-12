(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    A Sniper's Distance

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.12.2017

    Video by Sgt. Laiqa Hitt 

    Office of Marine Corps Communication       

    Save the stamps, Master Sgt. Eric England doesn't need any more letters.

    Get a glimpse into the life of one of the greatest snipers in the Corps' history.

    (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Laiqa Hitt)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2017
    Date Posted: 12.12.2017 10:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 572629
    VIRIN: 171212-M-LH556-155
    Filename: DOD_105166957
    Length: 00:04:03
    Location: US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Sniper's Distance, by Sgt Laiqa Hitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    sniper
    vietnam war
    history
    vietnam
    feature
    eric england

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT