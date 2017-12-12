(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Over the Horizon LtGen Kwast Interview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2017

    Video by Thomas Meneguin 

    42 Air Base Wing/Public Affairs

    Over the Horizon Interview with LtGen Steven L. Kwast; Commander Air Education and Training Command, Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph and the former Commander of Air University Maxwell AFB. LtGen Kwast gives his perspective on a number of subjects that are affecting us today and in the future.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2017
    Date Posted: 12.12.2017 11:41
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 572594
    VIRIN: 171212-F-WI667-002
    Filename: DOD_105166463
    Length: 00:24:04
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Over the Horizon LtGen Kwast Interview, by Thomas Meneguin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air University
    AU
    42dABW

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT