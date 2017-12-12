(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    LEAP Interview The Peduzzi's Story

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2017

    Video by Thomas Meneguin 

    42 Air Base Wing/Public Affairs

    Language Enabled Airman Program (LEAP) interview with Capt Evgenia Peduzzi's, discussing her experiences as a member of the LEAP program and the skillsets and opportunities LEAP members provide in assisting the DoD mission.

    TAGS

    LEAP
    Language Enabled Airman Program
    Air University
    AU
    42ABW

