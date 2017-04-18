(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    21st TSC Soldier Spotlight: Jennifer Hug, the Pharmacist and Reservist

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    04.18.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Adrian Patoka 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany -- Ms. Jennifer Hug serves as the pharmacy supervisor at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center and as a U.S. Army Reserve colonel at 7th Mission Support Command. She is known as "mom" in both of her roles, mentoring Soldiers and civilians. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Adrian Patoka)

    Date Taken: 04.18.2017
    Date Posted: 12.12.2017
    21st Theater Sustainment Command
    7th MSC

