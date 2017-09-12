Okinawa kicked off the holiday season with a Christmas and Holiday Festival on Camp Courtney, headlined by Third Eye Blind, 90s Alternative Rock Band.
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2017 07:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|572573
|VIRIN:
|171209-M-RI194-960
|Filename:
|DOD_105166208
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFN Okinawa - Christmas and Holiday Festival on Camp Courtney, by Sgt Averi Coppa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
