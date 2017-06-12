U.S. Soldiers assigned to 16th Sustainment Brigade, Baumholder, Germany, participating in a Convoy Live Fire Exercise at the Baumholder Military Training Area. The training took place on Range 35, Baumholder Military Training Area, Baumholder, Germany, Dec. 06, 2017(Photo taken by Erich Backes, VI Specialist, TSC Baumholder/ Released).
