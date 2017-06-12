(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Convoy Live Fire Exercise

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    12.06.2017

    Video by Erich Backes 

    Training Support Activity Europe   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 16th Sustainment Brigade, Baumholder, Germany, participating in a Convoy Live Fire Exercise at the Baumholder Military Training Area. The training took place on Range 35, Baumholder Military Training Area, Baumholder, Germany, Dec. 06, 2017(Photo taken by Erich Backes, VI Specialist, TSC Baumholder/ Released).

    Date Taken: 12.06.2017
    Date Posted: 12.12.2017 05:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Convoy Live Fire 16thSTB 16th Sustainment Brigade TSAE Training Support Activity Europe

