Soldiers with the Tenth Regional Support Group practiced deploying Claymore Mines. Lance Corporal Jonathan Pearson takes us to Camp Schwab, where soldiers learn to employ defensive tactics.
Suggested Tag: The M-18-A-1 Claymore Mine is a defensive tool with an optimal range of 55 yards.
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2017 04:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|572563
|VIRIN:
|171106-M-OQ182-010
|Filename:
|DOD_105166144
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Soldiers with 10th RSG Learned to Employ Defensive Tactics, by LCpl Jonathan Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT