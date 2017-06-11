(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Soldiers with 10th RSG Learned to Employ Defensive Tactics

    UNITED STATES

    11.06.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jonathan Pearson 

    American Forces Network Okinawa

    Soldiers with the Tenth Regional Support Group practiced deploying Claymore Mines. Lance Corporal Jonathan Pearson takes us to Camp Schwab, where soldiers learn to employ defensive tactics.
    Suggested Tag: The M-18-A-1 Claymore Mine is a defensive tool with an optimal range of 55 yards.

    Date Taken: 11.06.2017
    Date Posted: 12.12.2017 04:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 572563
    VIRIN: 171106-M-OQ182-010
    Filename: DOD_105166144
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers with 10th RSG Learned to Employ Defensive Tactics, by LCpl Jonathan Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Range
    Japan
    Okinawa
    American Forces Network
    Mine
    Claymore
    US Army
    Army
    Camp Schwab
    AFN Okinawa
    Claymore Mine
    Range 10
    M18-A1 Claymore Mine
    Camp Schwab Range
    M18-A1

