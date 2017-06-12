VIGILANT ACE 18 was the first time U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning IIs participated in an operational readiness exercise in the Pacific.
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2017 20:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|572448
|VIRIN:
|171206-F-CM098-002
|Filename:
|DOD_105163248
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, F-35 First Operational Readiness Exercise in the Pacific, by TSgt Joshua Rosales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
