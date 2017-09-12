(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The History of 4ID 100 Years

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2017

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Ashleigh Torres 

    14th Public Affairs Detachment

    4th Infantry Division Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Randy George and Command Sergeant Major Timothy Metheny, 4th Inf. Div. command sergeant major, discuss 4ID's one hundred years of history with former 4ID leaders. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Ashleigh E. Torres)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2017
    Date Posted: 12.11.2017 19:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 572429
    VIRIN: 171209-A-TS673-095
    Filename: DOD_105163181
    Length: 00:15:57
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, The History of 4ID 100 Years, by SFC Ashleigh Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

