4th Infantry Division Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Randy George and Command Sergeant Major Timothy Metheny, 4th Inf. Div. command sergeant major, discuss 4ID's one hundred years of history with former 4ID leaders. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Ashleigh E. Torres)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2017 19:58
|Category:
|Package
|Length:
|00:15:57
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
This work, The History of 4ID 100 Years, by SFC Ashleigh Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
