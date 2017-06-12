(B-Roll) HMLA-469 supports Exercise Winter Fury 18

Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 469 participate in simulated combat missions for Exercise Winter Fury 2018 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, Calif., Dec. 6. Exercise Winter Fury 18' provides effective training in expeditionary environments to ensure 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing remains combat-ready, deployable on short notice and lethal when called into action. (U.S. Marine Corps video imagery by Lance Cpl. Elizabeth Warner/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2017 18:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|572403
|VIRIN:
|171205-M-KF561-001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_105163008
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
