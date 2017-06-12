(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    (B-Roll) HMLA-469 supports Exercise Winter Fury 18

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Elizabeth Warner 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar / 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 469 participate in simulated combat missions for Exercise Winter Fury 2018 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, Calif., Dec. 6. Exercise Winter Fury 18' provides effective training in expeditionary environments to ensure 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing remains combat-ready, deployable on short notice and lethal when called into action. (U.S. Marine Corps video imagery by Lance Cpl. Elizabeth Warner/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2017
    Date Posted: 12.11.2017 18:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 572403
    VIRIN: 171205-M-KF561-001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_105163008
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, (B-Roll) HMLA-469 supports Exercise Winter Fury 18, by LCpl Elizabeth Warner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    ACE
    Twentynine Palms
    Marines
    GCE
    HMLA-469
    Exercise Winter Fury
    Winter Fury

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT