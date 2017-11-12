This video is used to motivate the AY18 ACSC student body to take the Gathering of Eagles Elective.
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2017 16:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|572396
|VIRIN:
|121101-F-XV103-001
|PIN:
|615826
|Filename:
|DOD_105162830
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|AL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ACSC AY18 Gathering of Eagles Promotional Video, by Lester Finuf, Thomas Meneguin and SSgt Nyx Nieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT