Breaking Barriers: The RPA Barrier

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/572385" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Since the conception of remotely piloted aircraft in the 1940s, remarkable Airmen have pushed the limits to ensure success. We must inspire Airmen of tomorrow to recognize unmanned systems as mission critical and to understand that their roles will continue to expand as we work to define their place in modern warfare.





This video is one of 10 videos produced for the Air Force's 70th Anniversary. The theme of the video series is "Breaking barriers since 1947" and each video in the series will highlight a significant milestone in Air Force history.