    Breaking Barriers: The RPA Barrier

    UNITED STATES

    12.11.2017

    Video by Jamie Chapman 

    Air Force Public Affairs Agency, OL-H (Hill)

    Since the conception of remotely piloted aircraft in the 1940s, remarkable Airmen have pushed the limits to ensure success. We must inspire Airmen of tomorrow to recognize unmanned systems as mission critical and to understand that their roles will continue to expand as we work to define their place in modern warfare.


    This video is one of 10 videos produced for the Air Force's 70th Anniversary. The theme of the video series is "Breaking barriers since 1947" and each video in the series will highlight a significant milestone in Air Force history.

    Date Taken: 12.11.2017
    Date Posted: 12.11.2017 16:27
    Category: Video Productions
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Breaking Barriers: The RPA Barrier, by Jamie Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Global Hawk
    MQ-1
    Predator
    MQ-9
    Reaper
    RQ-4
    RPA
    Breaking Barriers
    AF 70th Anniversary

