    76th Commemoration of the Attack on Pearl Harbor

    HI, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aiyana Paschal 

    Defense Media Activity Forward Center - Pacific   

    A recap of some of the events that took place during the 76th commemoration of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2017
    Date Posted: 12.11.2017 17:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 572379
    VIRIN: 171207-N-WM477-001
    Filename: DOD_105162534
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 76th Commemoration of the Attack on Pearl Harbor, by PO2 Aiyana Paschal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pearl Harbor
    PH76

