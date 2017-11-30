1st TSC Deployment Ceremony

Fort Knox, Ky - Over 30 members of the 1st Theater Sustainment Command (TSC) said goodbye to their families, friends, and unit team members Nov. 30 at a deployment ceremony held at Sadowski Center on post.
The team, which is comprised of Soldiers and Department of the Army Civilians, deployed to Kuwait where they will assume the Strategic Operations and Plans (SOaP) mission.
Since 2006, the 1st TSC has been perpetually deployed to the 20-country, six-million-square mile where it conducts sustainment operations to ensure warfighters have the supplies and transportation capabilities they need to accomplish their missions.
Every six months, the command deploys a team of Soldiers to the region, which it designates the Red, White, or Blue team. This team, the White Team, will replace the Red Team, which is scheduled to redeploy in mid-December. The Blue Team will begin training to replace the White Team in the coming months.
