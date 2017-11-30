(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    1st TSC Deployment Ceremony

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2017

    Video by Sgt. Nahjier Williams 

    1st Theater Sustainment Command

    Fort Knox, Ky - Over 30 members of the 1st Theater Sustainment Command (TSC) said goodbye to their families, friends, and unit team members Nov. 30 at a deployment ceremony held at Sadowski Center on post.

    The team, which is comprised of Soldiers and Department of the Army Civilians, deployed to Kuwait where they will assume the Strategic Operations and Plans (SOaP) mission.

    Since 2006, the 1st TSC has been perpetually deployed to the 20-country, six-million-square mile where it conducts sustainment operations to ensure warfighters have the supplies and transportation capabilities they need to accomplish their missions.

    Every six months, the command deploys a team of Soldiers to the region, which it designates the Red, White, or Blue team. This team, the White Team, will replace the Red Team, which is scheduled to redeploy in mid-December. The Blue Team will begin training to replace the White Team in the coming months.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2017
    Date Posted: 12.11.2017 17:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 572369
    VIRIN: 171130-A-FA699-002
    Filename: DOD_105162398
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st TSC Deployment Ceremony, by SGT Nahjier Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

