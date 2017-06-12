Airman from the 389th Fighter Squadron and 366th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepare F-15E Strike Eagles for flight during Mountain Home Air Force Base's training exercise. The base participated in a week-long training exercise to train for real world contingencies.
|12.06.2017
|12.11.2017 15:40
|B-Roll
|572355
|171206-F-YU621-001
|DOD_105162231
|00:01:56
|ID, US
|7
|1
|1
|0
This work, T-Bolts Training B-Roll, by A1C Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
