(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    T-Bolts Training B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ID, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Trevor Gordnier 

    366th Fighter Wing

    Airman from the 389th Fighter Squadron and 366th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepare F-15E Strike Eagles for flight during Mountain Home Air Force Base's training exercise. The base participated in a week-long training exercise to train for real world contingencies.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2017
    Date Posted: 12.11.2017 15:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 572355
    VIRIN: 171206-F-YU621-001
    Filename: DOD_105162231
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: ID, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, T-Bolts Training B-Roll, by A1C Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    389th Fighter Squadron
    F-15E Strike Eagle
    Air Force
    Mountain Home AFB
    366th Fighter Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT