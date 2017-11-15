1st TSC Gives Back - from Oct. 1 until Nov. 15, 1st Theater Sustainment Command Soldiers collected canned food items for the Fort Knox Red Cross for distribution to families in need both on and off post this holiday season, and they also collected care package items such as hygiene kits, candy, and Suduko books for their Soldiers who are deployed to the Kuwait and other parts of southwest Asia.
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2017 16:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|572352
|VIRIN:
|171115-A-FA699-001
|Filename:
|DOD_105162198
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 1st TSC Gives Back, by SGT Nahjier Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT