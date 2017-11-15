video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



1st TSC Gives Back - from Oct. 1 until Nov. 15, 1st Theater Sustainment Command Soldiers collected canned food items for the Fort Knox Red Cross for distribution to families in need both on and off post this holiday season, and they also collected care package items such as hygiene kits, candy, and Suduko books for their Soldiers who are deployed to the Kuwait and other parts of southwest Asia.