    Mission Spotlight Series

    FL, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2017

    Video by Krista Knaus 

    Air Force Space Command

    The U.S. Air Force and its mission partners successfully launch the ORS-5 satellite on an Orbital ATK Minotaur IV from Space Launch Complex 46 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida. The Space & Missile Systems Center introduces you to part one of the Mission Spotlight Series, ORS-5 "The Mission".

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2017
    Date Posted: 12.11.2017 13:56
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 572342
    VIRIN: 170826-D-AO618-600
    Filename: DOD_105162095
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: FL, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mission Spotlight Series, by Krista Knaus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Mission Spotlight

