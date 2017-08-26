video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Air Force and its mission partners successfully launch the ORS-5 satellite on an Orbital ATK Minotaur IV from Space Launch Complex 46 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida. The Space & Missile Systems Center introduces you to part one of the Mission Spotlight Series, ORS-5 "The Mission".