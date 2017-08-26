The U.S. Air Force and its mission partners successfully launch the ORS-5 satellite on an Orbital ATK Minotaur IV from Space Launch Complex 46 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida. The Space & Missile Systems Center introduces you to part one of the Mission Spotlight Series, ORS-5 "The Mission".
|08.26.2017
|12.11.2017 13:56
|Series
|572342
|170826-D-AO618-600
|DOD_105162095
|00:02:37
|FL, US
|4
|2
|2
|0
