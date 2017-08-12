(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    PACKAGE: 156th Airlift Wing Partners with Foundation for Puerto Rico for a Food and Water Distro in Orocovis _NO CG / lower thirds

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OROCOVIS, PUERTO RICO

    12.08.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Lynette Olivares 

    156th Airlift Wing

    A package about the men and women from the 156th Airlift Wing from Muniz Air Base and how they partnered with volunteers from the Foundation for Puerto Rico, to distributing food and water in the municipality of Orocovis on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017. The Orocovis municipality, which is in the Central Mountain Range in Puerto Rico, is an area hard to reach in the mountainous part of the island because of washed out and unstable roadways. Some of the people occupying the area have been without power for the last two months and the much-needed supplies were welcomed.

    *Please see BROLL, Spanish and English Interviews

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2017
    Date Posted: 12.11.2017 14:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 572333
    VIRIN: 171208-F-TH293-943
    Filename: DOD_105161906
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: OROCOVIS, PR 
    Hometown: SAN JUAN, PR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PACKAGE: 156th Airlift Wing Partners with Foundation for Puerto Rico for a Food and Water Distro in Orocovis _NO CG / lower thirds, by TSgt Lynette Olivares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Puerto Rico
    ANG
    relief efforts
    156th Airlift Wing
    PRANG
    National Guard
    Orocovis
    2017
    156 AW
    Hurricane Maria
    VIPR
    Puerto Rico Se Levanta
    Foundation for Puerto Rico

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT