PACKAGE: 156th Airlift Wing Partners with Foundation for Puerto Rico for a Food and Water Distro in Orocovis _NO CG / lower thirds

A package about the men and women from the 156th Airlift Wing from Muniz Air Base and how they partnered with volunteers from the Foundation for Puerto Rico, to distributing food and water in the municipality of Orocovis on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017. The Orocovis municipality, which is in the Central Mountain Range in Puerto Rico, is an area hard to reach in the mountainous part of the island because of washed out and unstable roadways. Some of the people occupying the area have been without power for the last two months and the much-needed supplies were welcomed.



