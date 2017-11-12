(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    All Hands Update: USS Nimitz Return to Homeport

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FT. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2017

    Video by Kevin Dawson 

    All Hands Update

    USS Nimitz returns home after deployment.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2017
    Date Posted: 12.11.2017 11:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 572327
    VIRIN: 171211-N-WO545-002
    Filename: DOD_105161744
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FT. MEADE, MD, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All Hands Update: USS Nimitz Return to Homeport, by Kevin Dawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Homecoming
    DMA
    Defense Media Activity
    Navy
    Sailors
    USS Nimitz
    Deployment

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT