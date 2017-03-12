(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Corps Base Quantico Base Housing

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2017

    Video by Cpl. Bria Milcherska 

    MCB Quantico Combat Camera

    Just 30 miles south of Washington, D.C. in Prince William, Va., lies the quaint town of Quantico. Lincoln Military Housing offers 1,137 homes within nine communities serving the Marine Corps Base Quantico. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Bria M Milcherska)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2017
    Date Posted: 12.11.2017 11:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 572315
    VIRIN: 171204-M-LS717-001
    PIN: 114240
    Filename: DOD_105161561
    Length: 00:05:06
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Base Quantico Base Housing, by Cpl Bria Milcherska, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Marine Corps
    Marine Corps Base Quantico
    MCB
    Lincoln Military Housing
    MCBQ
    On-Base Housing
    PIN 114240

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT