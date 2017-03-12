Just 30 miles south of Washington, D.C. in Prince William, Va., lies the quaint town of Quantico. Lincoln Military Housing offers 1,137 homes within nine communities serving the Marine Corps Base Quantico. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Bria M Milcherska)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2017 11:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|572315
|VIRIN:
|171204-M-LS717-001
|PIN:
|114240
|Filename:
|DOD_105161561
|Length:
|00:05:06
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marine Corps Base Quantico Base Housing, by Cpl Bria Milcherska, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT