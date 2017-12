video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



UNITED KINGDOM 12.11.2017 Courtesy Video Natochannel

On any NATO mission throughout the world, the Allied Rapid Reaction Corps is ready to deploy. It’s comprised of 1,600 troops from 23 nations and has the ability to lead up to 160,000 soldiers on the ground. Annual exercise ARRCADE FUSION tests their readiness.



The Allied Rapid Reaction Corps, or ARRC, is the high-readiness Land Component Command or Corps HQ for NATO, an operationally effective HQ capable of deploying worldwide on short notice.