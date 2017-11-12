(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory - Marine Meteorology Division

    WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2017

    Video by Jonathan M Sunderman 

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory

    NRL Meteorologist, Dr. David Peterson, discusses severe weather impacts on sea ports and weather research at U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, Marine Meteorology Division, Monterey, California.

    Date Taken: 12.11.2017
    Date Posted: 12.11.2017 12:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 572297
    VIRIN: 171211-D-XG408-727
    Filename: DOD_105161399
    Length: 00:03:25
    Location: WASHINGTON DC, US
    weather
    ocean
    sea
    meteorology
    atmosphere
    tropical cyclone

