NRL Meteorologist, Dr. David Peterson, discusses severe weather impacts on sea ports and weather research at U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, Marine Meteorology Division, Monterey, California.
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2017 12:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|572297
|VIRIN:
|171211-D-XG408-727
|Filename:
|DOD_105161399
|Length:
|00:03:25
|Location:
|WASHINGTON DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Naval Research Laboratory - Marine Meteorology Division, by Jonathan M Sunderman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT