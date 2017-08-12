(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Border Patrol Rescues Aliens

    TX, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2017

    U.S. Border Patrol Agents utilized their horses to assist in the extraction of aliens subjected to the harsh unusually cold temperatures in the Laredo, TX area.

