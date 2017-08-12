U.S. Border Patrol Agents utilized their horses to assist in the extraction of aliens subjected to the harsh unusually cold temperatures in the Laredo, TX area.
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2017 09:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|572262
|VIRIN:
|171208-A-CC123-001-CC
|Filename:
|DOD_105161178
|Length:
|00:00:11
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Border Patrol Rescues Aliens, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
